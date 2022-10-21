Veronica Ursida shoots to zero on Ida Platano: this is what she said

Ida Platano is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of Men and women. Over the last few hours a former dame of the program, Veronica Ursida, has made some statements not only against Ida but also other protagonists of the show. Let’s find out what happened and what her statements were.

Veronica Ursida against Ida Platano. In an interview with ‘Tvpertutti’ the ex-lady of Men and Women shot zero not only against Riccardo’s ex but also against other ladies. After attacking Roberta Di Padua, Veronica Ursida lashed out at Ida.

In this regard, these were his words:

I don’t believe Ida anymore too, in the last edition she was in love with four, she was desperate, she had to go out as a couple, not go out as a couple, even she knows nothing. She wants to do the Gemma on duty a bit, but in a more youthful way, so to speak.

Subsequently, Veronica Ursida released some statements about Riccardo Guarnieri:

However, I think she is suffering from an emotional dependence on Ida. Being both in the same show is not good for either of them, especially him. In my opinion, by now Ida is only marching on the situation, she is not real.

Men and womenVeronica Ursida against Roberta Di Padua: her words

In the interview with ‘Tvpertutti’, Veronica Ursida did not spare even Roberta Di Padua. The former dame of the program criticized Roberta above all for the fact that she went out with the former tronista David. This is what was stated:

Roberta Di Padua who would have calculated perfectly the fact that going out with Davide she would return to the broadcast and then stay there and always do the parsley of the various couples and situations. She is unable to realize or make a way of herself. Nothing, she has to be uncomfortable. I’m sorry for her, she always comes in second place.

At the moment, the interested parties have not replied to the words of theex damathus deciding to remain silent.