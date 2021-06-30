In spite of the rumors that they would always be in crisis, Samantha Curcio, former tronista of Men and women, and Alessio Ceniccola, her suitor, are experiencing their first holiday as a couple. Happiness is great … like jokes. The affinity and the complicity of the two lovebirds are really skyrocketing.

Samantha Curcio and Alessio Ceniccola they are a truly explosive couple. The two met within Men and women, where she was tronista and he the suitor who was able to attract his attention and win his heart.

Ever since they left the Maria De Filippi, the two boys have never left and are now having theirs first couple holiday. On the Circeo. A beautiful romantic getaway to the sea where Samantha is delighting but also making some you joke on your boyfriend, picking up his reactions each time. An example?

Couple vacation for Samantha and Alessio of Men and Women

On the beach, while he sleeps peacefully on the sunbed under the umbrella, she gives him a good water balloon. And down laughter … of her, more than anything else, who admits to having removed the audio from the video because a little ‘so … colorful. How to give him back, poor Alessio ?!

He too, however, delights in shooting it while Curcio tries to do dance steps and wheels in the garden, as if he wanted to get ready to participate in the next edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi… Alessio and Samantha are really accomplices and complement each other.

Samantha and Alessio dispel the rumors of crisis

Almost two months after the end of the Canale 5 dating show, it seems that the tronista has made the right choice, preferring Alessio to Bodhan and the results are there for all to see. For her he is a real prince charming and every time someone has dared to attack her on social media, Alessio intervened to defend his princess.

Their followers rejoice in seeing their serenity, their complicity and their happy smiles, beards to the continuous inferences that run on the web and that they would like them in crisis at every turn.