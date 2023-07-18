The former tronista revealed everything in a long interview with ‘Isa and Chia’: these are his words

Frederick Nicotera and Carola Carpanelli were one of the most talked about couples of this latest edition of Men and women. After exiting the program together, the two announced the end of their acquaintance a few weeks ago. These days, in an interview with ‘Isa and Chia’, the former tronista revealed the reason why she ended up denying any rumor about a possible flashback.

After so many doubts, now comes the official confirmation: Federico Nicotera and Carola Carpanelli they are no longer a couple. The news was revealed by the former tronista in an interview with ‘Isa and Chia’.

Regarding the end of the love story with Carola Carpanelli, these were the words that Federico released to ‘Isa and Chia’:

Carola and I are not back together. A few days ago you should have come to Rome regardless, and on this occasion we simply met again to clarify some things, discuss a bit with each other, and because in the end we still remained on good terms, as I think it should be between two people who have loved and love each other […]

And, continuing, the former tronista of Men and women he added:

Many things, many details, are ours and will remain ours, in general as Carola also said, in the last period we found ourselves discussing because we have different visions on many things and probably also different life perspectives, related either to age or even with different mentalities. There was just some incompatibility on some thoughts and therefore difficulty in finding points of contact, this said in very general terms, it is clear that the situation is more complex than that, but precisely they are our things that it is right to remain between me and she.

Finally, concluding, Frederick continued: