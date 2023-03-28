The words of the former tronista about his girlfriend have not gone unnoticed: here’s what he said

Frederick Nicotera was one of the absolute protagonists of this edition of Men and women. After a long journey made in Maria De Filippi’s program, the former tronista has decided to leave the program with Carola Carpanelli. A few weeks after her choice, the former tronista gave an interview to ‘Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni’ where some statements made about her girlfriend did not go unnoticed.

In these days Federico Nicotera has given an interview to ‘Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni’. Here the former tronista could not help but talk about his love story with Carola Carpanelliregarding which he revealed some background that certainly did not go unnoticed.

When asked by the journalist if there had been love at first sight with his fiancée, the person concerned replied with these words:

Was it a stroke of lightning? Yes, but I had my fears. I faced my fears as she faced hers. I liked her from the first moment but she didn’t let herself be “read inside”, I called her Frozen, like the cartoon with the ice queen.

Subsequently the former tronista Of Men and women revealed how the relationship with the former suitor is proceeding. These were Federico Nicotera’s words about it:

I feel loved. And everything I hoped to find in the newspaper. She is extraordinary because she has turned my life upside down and made it the best. I’m very happy. My mother? She and my sister are jealous of me, but despite this they adore Carola because they understand that she gives me serenity.

Men and womenthe words of Carola Carpinelli on Federico Nicotera: “Federico makes me serene”

Also Carola made some statements about Federico Nicotera by telephone. These were the words that the former suitor spent towards her boyfriend: