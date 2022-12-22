Everything happened during the last broadcast: let’s find out the details together

Men and women is without a doubt one of the most loved and followed programs of the Italian small screen. Maria De Filippi’s broadcast keeps many viewers company every day, joining them together with the protagonists of the program. During the last recording it emerged that the tronista Frederick Dainese decided to abandon the throne. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

In the course of the last few hours we have been talking about the latest recording of Men and women. According to what has emerged, it seems that everything has happened. Among the many dynamics created, the decision of the tronista Federico Dainese certainly did not go unnoticed leave the throne.

The 25-year-old is back, he made an appearance on the show in the episode aired yesterday afternoon. Federico, in fact, was absent due to the positivity to the coronavirus. Upon his return to the studio, the tronista was at the center of several criticisms, directed above all by Gianni Sperti who accused the young Federico of having built a null path in recent months.

Today, according to what emerges from the Instagram page ‘men and women classic and over’ it seems that in the episode recorded on December 21, the tronista made the decision to leave the thronejust like Federica Aversano did a few months ago.

Men and women advances, the suitor Carola gives a hard time to Maria De Filippi: what happened

During the last recording of Men and women everything happened. In addition to Federico Dainese’s decision to abandon the throne, the furious quarrel that arose between the tronista did not go unnoticed Faith and Carola.

According to what has emerged, it seems that the suitor he didn’t want to go into the studio at the beginning of the recording. Only the intervention and the words of Maria De Filippi have ensured that Carola was present in the episode. This is what we read from the previews: