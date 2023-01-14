One of the most awaited episodes by the audience of Men and Women was aired during this week. We are talking about the recording in which Federico Dainese has decided to abandon the throne. But how did he come to make this decision? At MondoTv24, the former tronista revealed that he would never have done it out of him…

After Federica Aversano too Frederick Dainese decided to abandon the throne Of Men and women. The advances of the program had already revealed the choice of Veronica Rimondi’s ex suitor, even if the episode in question was only aired during this week.

Interviewed by MondoTv24, Frederick Dainese decided to tell what were the reasons which led him to make this decision. “Continue now it didn’t make sense”revealed the former tronista, confessing that he had chosen to interrupt his adventure when the editorial staff asked him to make a choice in the short term. Frederick, however, he didn’t feel taken by any of his suitors!

Men and Women: Federico’s reasons

Frederick Dainese was continue there attendance with two suitors: Elena Croce and Vincenza Botti. With the first of her, however, there were some misunderstandings and the former tronista of Men and Women confessed that outside the program he would have immediately cut off with her:

After what happened with Elena, in normal life, i would never pick up a girl like that. She remained alone Vincent, I got on well with her, but I didn’t have that strong feeling to say: “Next week you are my choice, we’ll see you outside”. There wasn’t that kind of mental transport.

The former tronista specified that undoubtedly with Vincent there was a’physical attraction, but it was not enough to arrive at a choice. “She would have ended up right out, I didn’t feel like it“, he admitted, preferring to step back directly. If there is an opportunity, Frederick did not exclude the possibility of having a comparison with Vincent even outside the program, perhaps even just to exchange a few words. The same cannot be said of Elena: “I didn’t like his attitude towards me.”