After the announcement of Carola from a few days ago to break the silence now he has thought about it too Frederick Nicotera. Few words but able to make it clear that the love story blossomed in Men and women only a few months ago it has already come to an end.

Rumors of a crisis had been swirling for several weeks. Then a few days ago Carola wrote in Instagram stories: “It is a very particular and difficult moment. Please respect our privacy” – implying that something was wrong.

Source: web

And yesterday the story of Federico also arrived, who with a few words made it clear of the end of the relationship. The boy posted an Instagram story saying: “It is not a sin to have believed it. I never hid! Myself, always, with strengths and weaknesses that you have seen! This is!”.

In short, apparently the two did not leave in a peaceful way. Re-reading Federico’s words, one notices how the boy wants to make it clear that he has always been honest, showing both strengths and weaknesses. Carola, on the other hand, published a story in the same period where she talks about a situation of discomfort and announces that she is reading all the messages that have arrived in direct. “I am reading you in direct and thank you for all the support, I always read you” – he wrote.

Frederick and Carola they met at Men and women and last March the tronista had decided to leave the program with her and continue their knowledge. Unfortunately, however, things did not go the right way. Yet interviewed by Silvia Toffanin to Verissimo he confirmed that things were going well and indeed there were also life plans together planned.

“Maybe we fell in love a second time off the show. We are fine, being together every day is different” they said.