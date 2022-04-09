Federica Aversano after her experience in Men and Women revealed that she has undertaken an important path of psychotherapy

The former suitor Federica Aversano revealed his state of mind at the end of the choice a Men and women. The latter in fact, after a long journey undertaken with the former tronista, turned out to be her non-choice, proving to be very disappointed and embittered by Matteo’s behavior.

The young girl after her strong reaction at the center of the study sparked several controversies on social media. In fact, several users have criticized the harsh words that Federica he reserved towards Matteo after discovering that he was not the choice.

Despite the disappointment that occurred a Men and women, Federica has always remained very active on social media, sharing her thoughts with the people who follow her. The latter unexpectedly wanted to send a very important message stating that she had started a path of psychotherapy to fight her panic attacks.

Men and Women Federica Aversano confesses: “I have started a path of psychotherapy”

After discovering that you are not the choice, Federica accused the tronista of having deluded her and having carried on their knowledge already aware of who really wanted. The Neapolitan suitor in fact, left the studio full of anger but above all with the conviction that she had not exaggerated her in her harsh offspring.

After a few days Federica Aversano is back on social media to reveal how she is trying to outdo hers panic attacks. The former suitor has thus revealed that she has started a psychotherapy path trying to help young girls in difficulty.

The latter in fact, within her Instagram profile stated: “When I talked about panic attacks, many people wrote to me, having a path in place with the psychologist who helped me a lot. the i suffered from panic attacks two years ago”.

“And then I started a psychotherapy course with another doctor, but I didn’t see any feedback, I couldn’t get out of it, then through friends, voices, and even on the web when I saw her direct, paradoxically it was my sedative “ ends the former tronista of Men and Women.