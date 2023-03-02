The indiscretion about the former tronista has shocked everyone and is going around the web: here’s what happened

Over the last few hours a news concerning Federica Aversanoformer tronista of Men and women, is making the rounds of the web and has shocked everyone. According to the latest rumors it seems that the former protagonist of Maria De Filippi’s program has been denounced by her ex-partner for a very serious reason. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Federica Aversano denounced from her ex-boyfriend. In these hours the name of the former tronista of Men and women ended up at the center of the gossip news for this news that surprised everyone. According to rumors, it seems that Federica’s ex-partner, as well as the father of her child, has decided to file a complaint against him: the accusations are very serious.

In fact, it seems that Federica Aversano will have to answer the questions accusations of harassment and violence against her ex-boyfriend. According to what was declared by the person concerned, it seems that the former tronista behaved inappropriately towards her even when she was the protagonist of the program Maria DeFilippi.

At the moment the directly concerned she has not exposed herself regarding this news that is circulating about her and which is making the rounds on the web in these hours. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further updates on this much-talked about affair.

Men and womenwho is Federica Aversano, ex suitor and ex tronista

Born in 1993, Federica Aversano had the opportunity to make herself known to the public of the Italian small screen following her participation as a suitor first, and then as a tronista, in Men and women.

Federica can boast one degree in Economics and today she works as a stewardess of a famous high-speed railway company. The former tronista has repeatedly stated that he did not have a simple childhood, since she lost her father when she was only 8 years old. Her experience on the throne it was not completed since none of the people who had come in the program to woo her had really impressed her.