Bad scare for Claudia Dionigi, the former suitor of Men and Women and future bride of Lorenzo Riccardi, who became a mother about three weeks ago. After the birth of little Maria Vittoria, Claudia had complications and ran to the hospital following a hemorrhage, as she told about her on social media.

Men and Women: Claudia Dionigi in the hospital

Claudia Dionysius she wanted to tell on Instagram what happened to her. The former suitor of Men and women she confessed that she took a beau fright, but fortunately the doctors reassured her about her health conditions:

Last night unfortunately I had a bad one hemorrhage… Ugly… What it didn’t stopso much so I got scared a lot and of course I went to the emergency room. They told me it’s nothing serious. I have gods clots, some leftovers from childbirth, something that can happen, they gave me a cure that I will have to follow to free everything. Now I’m a little better, I’m still a little out of phase…

Obviously the first thought of Claudia Dionysius it was for the baby Mary Victoria: “She is fine and this is the most important thing”. The former suitor of Men and Women then explained that the situation is now under control and hospitalization was not necessary: ​​she will have to follow the treatment of the doctors and everything will return to normal.