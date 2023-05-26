All loyal viewers of Men and women they will remember without a doubt Angela fabulous cubist, one of the characters who left his mark on Maria De Filippi’s programme. On her 79th birthday, the former lady gave an interview to ‘FanPage’ where she revealed some important background about her private life. Let’s find out together what her words were.

It’s been a while since Angela Troina, known as Angela Fabulous Cubist, does not appear on television. As already anticipated, on the occasion of her 79th birthday, the former protagonist of Men and women gave an interview to ‘Fanpage’ where he confessed some private background.

In detail, fabulous cubist Angela confessed that the pension that she receives monthly does not allow her to lead an adequate lifestyle. Despite this, she does not lose heart and does not lose her grit:

I’m fine, I’m always happy and smiling. People still stop me, take pictures of me, kiss me, make videos with me. Then if there is to dance, I dance, I do the evenings. Never stop in life […] I traveled a lot, I went to Switzerland, Sardinia, I toured all of Sicily and all of Italy. I’ve done a lot of gigs. Maybe they call me again in Switzerland, because they were happy.

Regarding i economic problems that is going through in this period, Angela Troina has revealed:

Sometimes I don’t even have the money to buy food, but I manage, I carry on anyway because life is good. I’ve faced a lot of problems. And at one point I wanted to say enough, then I thought I’m not a beast. But go! It’s not convenient. God decides when to call me. If there are people who feel lonely or discouraged, they can write me on Facebook, I’m happy to answer.

And, continuing, the former protagonist of Men and women He concluded his speech with these words: