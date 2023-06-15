Let’s find out together what the former knight’s first words were

These days the names of Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. A few days ago, in fact, the former lady of Men and women announced through his Instagram page the end of the marriage with the former knight.

These were the words with which Isabella Ricci made public the news of the end of the marriage with Fabio Mantovani:

On June 6, I legally separated. When it’s too good to be true, it’s not.

In the last few hours too Fabio Mantovani broke the silence and released his version of the facts regarding this much-talked-about affair. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Men and womenFabio Mantovani breaks the silence on the separation from Isabella Ricci: his words

Interviewed by Alessio More on the ‘Opinionista Social’ Instagram page, Fabio Mantovani broke the silence on the separation from Isabella Ricci and declared:

It’s not a good time. Luckily he is made happy by the birth of his first grandchild. These things happen unfortunately. I come out with a beautiful memory and with bitterness for the conclusion. I am absolutely not sorry, I wanted it.

And, continuing, the former knight of Men and women he then revealed whether he will return to Maria De Filippi’s program in the guise of knight. In this regard, these were his words:

No, that program for me is Isabella. Everyone in the editorial team and in the studio has been wonderful to me. They welcomed me warmly. But I had gone for Isa and without it there is no point in returning.

Finally, when asked by the journalist if he would like to leave a message for Isabella, Fabio Mantovani he replied with these words: