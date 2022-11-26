The love between Daniela Di Napoli and Emiliano De Cesaris has already ended. Over the last few hours, the former lady of Men and Womenand announced the end of the relationship with the former tempter of Temptation Island. Daniela had arrived in Maria De Filippi’s program in 2020 but later she decided to leave the program precisely for the former tempter.

Through an interview given to the newspaper ‘Fralof’, Daniela DiNaples announced the end of her marriage to the former tempter of Temptation Island Emiliano De Cesaris. The end of the love story between the former lady and the former tempter comes after only two months of marriage.

This is what was stated byformer protagonist from Men and women about:

Reluctantly I tell you it’s over. From my reaction with Emiliano I understood one thing. True love is met only once in a lifetime, and it doesn’t necessarily last forever. There are loves so strong that you feel them even if you are on opposite sides of the universe. But for many reasons we cannot be together. I’ve never loved so strong and I’m sure it will never happen again.

And, continuing, the former lady of Maria De Filippi’s program he added:

He was my soul mate, he was what is called love and I tell you one thing I will never make love again in my life because when you experience certain sensations everything that comes after is incomparable. I don’t know if I explained myself well. It will happen that I will have other relationships. But when I made love to him it was a fusion of our souls as well as bodies. And he will never happen again. These are things that if you’re lucky you only come across them once in your life.

It’s still:

I am a woman torn apart who, however, as always has found the strength to collect and put together. There is a story they tell in China.

In the end, Daniela DiNaples He concluded his speech with these words: