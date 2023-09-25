These are the words of the former protagonist of Men and Women: “I’m leaving here, with a broken heart”

Over the last few hours Elga Enardu and Diego Daddi they’re talking a lot. The names of the former protagonists of Men and women are occupying ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers due to a rumor that has attracted the attention of all their fans. In fact, it seems that Elga and Diego have broken up. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

It seemed to be going swimmingly there love story between Elga Enardu and Diego Daddi. We remember that the couple met inside the studios of Men and women and, as already mentioned, over the last few hours the two have been chatting a lot.

According to what was made public by Serena Enardu’s sister, it seems that the relationship between the two former protagonists of Men and women has reached the end of the line. At the moment the news it should be taken with a pinch of salt as the two have not yet exposed themselves regarding this much talked about affair. The words that Elga Enardu he shared on his Instagram page, however, they would leave no doubt:

Good morning, slightly shocked… but strong. I just returned home, with Giulio and Toy. My only family.

But it didn’t end here. In an Instagram Story Elga Enardu shared a shot of suitcases and the image in question was accompanied by the following caption:

I leave here with broken bones and a broken heart. I promise to myself, to my family, who loves me immeasurably, and to all of you to never give up. In you and in my strength I will find the courage not to give in to despair and melancholy for even a second. Because when faced with pain you can choose to let go (comfortable) or react (strength).

At the moment we don’t know what really happened between Elga and Diego. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the couple will break the silence and reveal further details regarding this much talked about story.