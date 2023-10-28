These are the words of the couple: “Love is missing each other and always finding each other again”

Elga Enardu and Diego Daddi they have undoubtedly been the most talked about characters in gossip in recent weeks. The end of the marriage between the two former protagonists of Men and women it was a topic that occupied ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. Over the last few hours, however, Elga and Diego have become the protagonists of unexpected news. Let’s find out together what happened.

Elga Enardu and Diego Daddi are back together. A few weeks ago the two former protagonists of Men and women had made the news public end of their marriage. After a few days, however, the couple decided to give themselves a second chance and announce the flashback.

These were Elga Enardu’s words about it:

There’s no easy or difficult way to say it, you just have to say it: Diego and I are trying to put our history back together.

Diego Daddi he shared a shot on his Instagram page that shows him happy and smiling alongside Elga. To the image in question, the former protagonist of Men and Women shared a short but significant caption:

Love is missing each other. Before meeting, sometimes even after… but always finding each other again.

