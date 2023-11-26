These are the words of the former lady: “In the program there are children and stepchildren, but it is so obvious”

In these days Elena Di Brino gave an interview to the ‘Tag24’ portal. Here the former lady of Men and women he spoke about his decision to abandon the program, as well as explaining his thoughts on the path started by Ida Platano on the throne. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Regarding the choice to leave the female parterre of Men and womenElena Di Brino revealed that:

I left first of all because that was an all-encompassing experience and for someone who works like me and does a job like what I do, obviously focus is needed… My role is mainly commercial, as well as managerial, for which you have a budget, you have goals to achieve, participating in that way, so all-encompassing, in that experience I basically couldn’t focus well on my work anymore.

And, continuing with her speech, the former lady then added:

Unfortunately I am a perfectionist at my job, this thing bothered me enormously. Then I must say that the path actually didn’t go as I would have liked, in the sense that I was hoping to find a more playful, lighter, happier environment in which perhaps the irony that characterizes me would also come out… I try to include and sharing, because then, I mean, it is also the basis of my work, I necessarily have to team up with my collaborators… All in all I adore human beings even in their negative meanings and I haven’t found this. I found a very hostile climate probably because I didn’t align myself with certain ways of thinking.

But it didn’t end here. In the interview given to ‘Tag24’, the former lady also commented on the path that Ida Platano has undertaken on the throne. These were his words about it: