Elena Di Brino she was one of the undisputed protagonists of Men and women of these last few weeks. Her association with the knight Maurizio caused a lot of chatter and in the end the lady decided to abandon the program produced and hosted by Maria De Filippi. After leaving the program, the former lady gave an interview to ‘Lollo.Magazine’.

In an interview given to the magazine ‘Lollo.Magazine’ Elena Di Brino revealed the reason why she decided to abandon the female parterre of Men and women, but not only. The former lady then also revealed why she lost her temper with the programme’s historic commentators Gianni Sperti and Tina Cipollari.

These were his words about it:

The part of me that I have always tried to channel in a constructive way came out…

Elena’s interview with the well-known magazine then continued with some statements she made to the knight Maurice. These were his words about it:

From the first days there was a strong connection that continues to be there. He is a man of big heart, as well as head. The idea that you’re exploiting me is already so funny. I’m a banker and I’m really a nobody compared to certain contexts. I really don’t see how it could.

Later the former lady of Men and women released some statements regarding dating Maurizio, these were his words about it:

Unfortunately, the many kilometers away don’t help. They are not an obstacle, but it would have been easier in Rome two hours from my house. I was moved by their enormous solidarity.

How he got it Maurice the words that Elena released to ‘Lollo.Magazine’? We just have to find out.