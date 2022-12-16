Let’s find out together how the former lady of Men and Women is now

Over the past few hours the name of Ida Platano returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what has emerged, it seems that the former lady of Men and women was the victim of a minor domestic accident. Let’s find out together what happened and what her current conditions are.

All those who know her know that Ida Platano uses social media a lot to share moments not only of her working life but also of her private life. Yesterday the former lady appeared on her Instagram page to tell how love is proceeding with Alexander Proximity. But his followers could not help but notice a detail.

Great concern for fans of Ida Platano. Alessandro Vicinanza’s girlfriend appeared on social media with a bruise black under the eye which has attracted the attention of the most curious. There were many who asked Ida what happened. The former program dame of Maria DeFilippi she confessed to having been the victim of a small domestic accident.

These were the words of Ida Platano about:

First of all, I wanted to thank you because you really cared. I got the bruise under my eye by going against a corner. It’s nothing serious, I’m fine. Rest assured, no one punched me.

Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza: the love between the couple is proceeding at full speed Men and women

Domestic accidents aside, it must be said that it is going swimmingly the love between Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza. A few days ago the former lady of Men and women he declared about the golden age he is experiencing and about his new love: