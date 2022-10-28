The knight of the throne over has opened the doors of his home: let’s find out all the details together

Alessandro Vicinanza is one of the main protagonists of Men and women. Over the last few hours, the knight of the throne over is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers for opening the doors of his apartment. The editorial staff of the program, in fact, reached Alessandro in the house where he lives and which he has furnished by himself.

In these days Alessandro Vicinanza has opened the doors of his home to the editorial staff of Men and women. In an interview with the newspaper ‘Men and Women Magazine’, the knight del Trono Over confessed to being very jealous of his nest.

In fact, it seems that Alessandro cares a lot about his apartment, furnished by himself taking care of every detail. These were his words about it:

The apartment is tastefully furnished and cared for down to the smallest detail.

The knight has never hidden that he has the opportunity to live a comfortable life and for this reason he has decided not to neglect any corner of his dwelling.

According to what emerged from the newspaper ‘Men and Women Magazine’, Alessandro Cavaliere lives in a apartment very spacious and bright. Regarding the house where he lives, the knight from Campania said:

As soon as I bought it, I restructured it all, completely distorting it. In this way I had the opportunity to do it exactly as I wanted it and I must admit that I am quite jealous: I do not let everyone in and, above all, I do not let everyone in.

And, continuing, the protagonist of Men and women he added:

It is almost a “sacred” temple dedicated exclusively to me and my ‘little girls’, Olivia and Cleopatra. Even my mother doesn’t come that often!

The interior of the home di Alessandro, colorful and furnished with care, conveys relaxation and peace. In addition to the bedroom, the most important room in his home is the stay. Here there is a large sofa and a TV thanks to which the rider can spend relaxing moments.