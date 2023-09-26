These are the words of the former protagonist of Men and Women: “I promise that I will work hard to ensure that everything is resolved”

In recent days the names of Diego Daddi and Elga Enardu are occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The two former protagonists of Men and women are facing a period of great crisis and, after Elga’s words, Diego has decided to break the silence and reveal how things are. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

These were the words that Elga Enardu released on his Instagram page yesterday:

Good morning, slightly shocked… but strong. I just returned home, with Giulio and Toy. My only family. I’ll start from here with broken bones and a broken heart. I promise to myself, to my family, who loves me immeasurably, and to all of you to never give up. In you and in my strength I will find the courage not to give in to despair and melancholy for even a second. Because when faced with pain you can choose to let go (comfortable) or react (strength).

A few hours ago Diego Daddi decided to break the silence and comment on what happened recently. The former protagonist of Men and women shared two Instagram Stories that are causing a lot of chatter. This is what Diego declared:

I didn’t want to write to you because this moment is really difficult. But we cannot remain indifferent to all your love and support. I thank you and I promise that I will do my best to ensure that everything is resolved. What I want most of all.

Finally, concluding, Diego then added:

Unfortunately, sometimes it is not possible to choose the moment in which to fight, we can only do it courageously when we are asked.

At the moment we don’t know the reason triggering the crisis between Diego Daddi and Elga Enardu. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if further details will emerge in this regard.