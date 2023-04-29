It seems that after the furious quarrel that saw them involved, the knight decided to sue the columnist

Over the past few hours the name of Tina Cipollati returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to rumors it seems that the columnist has received a complaint from the knight Elio after the furious quarrel that saw them involved in the studies of Men and women. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

A few days ago at Men and women a furious quarrel broke out between Tina Cipollari and the knight Elio. It all started when the man said he wanted to try again with Paola; just at that moment the conversation was interrupted by the columnist who spoke of her sending the knight into a rage.

Subsequently, the tone of the discussion became increasingly heated and Tina Cipollari and Elio became the protagonists of a heated quarrel which forced Maria De Filippi and Gianni Sperti to intervene to calm the waters. In the last few hours, some indiscretions have emerged regarding Elio’s decision, who would have sued the beloved commentator of Men and women.

The news was made public by ‘AnticipazioniTv.it’ and, according to rumors, it seems that Tina Cipollari has received a distrust by the knight’s lawyers. Despite the insistence of the rumors circulating, it must be said that at the moment it is news that he has not yet found he confirms.

So we still don’t know for sure what really happened between Tina Cipollari and Elio after the heated argument in which they became protagonists. We just have to wait for the new episodes to air Men and women if there will be further updates on this story much talked about in the last few hours.