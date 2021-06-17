Are Davide Donadei and Chiara Rabbi ready to question their feelings by participating in Temptation Island? The former tronista of Men and women and his beautiful suitor have been together since the end of January. Here is their position on this matter …

From Men and women to Temptation Island the step was several times short. There are several couples that have formed in the program of Maria De Filippi (think of Sossio Aruta is Ursula Bennardo oa Ida Platano is Riccardo Guarnieri, just to name two) and who then tried to understand if their relationship was really worth living and nurturing by landing on the island of temptations and embarking on the journey into feelings.

Davide and Chiara, from Men and Women to Temptation?

The last ones in order of time who could decide to participate in the broadcast conducted by Filippo Bisceglia I’m Davide Donadeie Chiara Rabbi. The former tronista of Men and women and his former suitor are living a very intense love story since last January 27, the day in which Davide chose his beautiful. They decided to live their life together, embracing each other’s passions.

And Chiara decided to leave everything and move to Parabita with Davide, who opened his restaurant there. Since they are building their lives together, laying solid foundations on which to continue to carry on a great and strong love, it is very difficult for the couple to accept to test themselves. At least not now.

They don’t need Temptation Island

Perhaps also because there is no need. In fact, interviewed by Men and Women magazine, they replied: “Right now we are trying to live our story. We are busy with work and keep our feet on the ground, ”says David. And Chiara echoes him: “But today we are sure of our relationship and, having been together for a few months, the idea of ​​testing ourselves in that context could do us more harm than good. In the future, however, if we need it we will not shy away from having a similar experience “.