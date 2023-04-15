In recent days Armando Incarnato is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters from the pages of gossip newspapers. The controversies in which the knight of Men and women made many of the characters speak their mind towards him. Among the many words spent against Armando Incarnato those of Cristina Plevani who let herself go to a real outburst against the knight.

This is definitely not an easy time for Armando Incarnate. The Knight of Men and women in recent days he has found himself at the center of quite a few controversies that began when the lady Aurora Tropea accused him of being in the program only for the cameras and of having auditioned to participate in some reality shows.

Following the fury to which Armando Incarnato let himself go right at Men and women, Maria DeFilippi invited him to the study center to clarify the situation. These are the words that the knight addressed to the landlady:

It’s a period in which I am questioned on many aspects…like dad…I don’t think I deserve it. It’s the accumulation of everything… It’s not the Big Brother question per se, it’s being questioned wherever I am in my life. Go to work…because your father works there. And I quit. He bought the car, because there is that situation…and I left. I have always demonstrated with facts that I can do without everything and everyone in my life. But not my dignity. You don’t have to touch that one. If this chair means destroying a person’s dignity, I’m leaving.

Men and womenCristina Plevani against Armando Incarnato

The attitude that Armando Incarnato had in the studies of Men and women didn’t like it at all Cristina Plevani. In fact, the former gieffina let herself go to a harsh outburst against the knight, on which she expressed herself with these words: