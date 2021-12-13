In the episode of Men and Women aired until recently, Maria De Filippi was really angry with Ciprian, guilty of having reserved terrible words to Andrea Nicole. Here’s how things went.

Today, Monday 13 December, is back a new appointment with Men and women. The program of Channel 5, however, he saw several fights go on stage in the studio, one of which also involved the presenter Maria De Filippi.

The woman, in fact, got very angry with Ciprian, which he reserved for the tronista Andrea Nicole an inelegant and somewhat out of place comment. Here are the words of the young suitor.

Men and women, Ciprian attacks Andrea Nicole

After a block dedicated to Elena and Diego Tavani, that after closing with Isa Platano is trying to get to know the lady, today’s episode of Men and Women has moved to Andre Nicole and his suitor Ciprian.

Read also: Men and Women: when will we see the choice of Andrea Nicole Conte?

As many know the two have decided to dating but the episode of the choice has not yet aired and so, in the meantime, the public continues to enjoy the story of the two.

In these hours, however, the blond suitor really infuriated the audience and the studio, due to some comments from dubious taste on the tronista trans.

The boy, in fact, due to the disappointment proven for kiss that the woman exchanged with Alexander, sent her a provocative message, in which he accused her of letting go with everyone after a glass of wine. Needless to say, everyone lashed out at the boy, starting with directly concerned.

“If you tell me that two glasses of wine are enough for me, one comes and I go, it is not a provocation; it is simply one bad thing to say“,

in fact he blurted out Andrea Nicole, echoed by the opinion makers and even the conductor, who reprized it with belief. What happened, then, to make the woman decide to leave the program with him?