The former tronista of Men and women and his suitor, now engaged are really serious and unexpected, a truly “demanding” and loving proposal arrives from Chiara Rabbi to her Davide Donadei, for whom she left Rome and she moved to Puglia: to give birth to a child immediately. The Rabbi made the proposal to Davide through a long letter published by the weekly Di Più.

Chiara Rabbi and Davide Donadei they are serious. The former tronista of Men and women and his suitor they have been together for only four months, when they have mutually chosen each other at the end of the journey into feelings led by Maria De Filippi, but they intend to forge ahead. The proposal comes in particular from the beautiful brunette, who wrote one for her boyfriend letter published in the weekly DiPiù in which he made a declaration of love and one proposal very important to her beloved Davide, for whom she moved to Puglia where Donadei runs a restaurant.

Chiara Rabbi wants a son of Davide Donadei

And precisely in this perspective of “change of life” the Rabbi, convinced more than ever that the former tronista is the man of her life, has decided that she would like expand the family immediately. She feels that Davide is the right boy for her and the perfect dad for her children.

“Let’s become a real family, let’s give birth to a child”, Wrote the former suitor,“ I’m sure that you would be a wonderful father “.

Davide also made her a “challenging” proposal: buy a house together. A first step to then enlarge the family. Maybe it’s still early to have a baby, maybe before the wedding. But it is not certain: the two boys of Maria De Filippi love each other madly, nothing and no one can interfere with their projects.