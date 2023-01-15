Really poisoned arrow by Chiara Rabbi, former suitor of Men and women, against her ex-boyfriend Davide Donadei. It has long been rumored that the current Big Brother Vip competitor cheated on his girlfriend when they were together. Did she really go like this? The Rabbi has always preferred not to comment, but now here’s what she said…

Chiara Rabbi and Davide Donadei still at odds? Between the’former tronista of men and women and his ex suitorafter the end of their relation, relations still appear to be rather tense. The two never saw each other again, they no longer had direct contact, but the beautiful brunette former protagonist of Classic Throne of the program Maria DeFilippi, when she gets the chance, she gladly launches a few digs at her ex-boyfriend.

And so, when asked on Instagram by her followers, who asked her what was the most beautiful gesture she ever made, she replied quite naturally:

Surely, to date, the noblest, most respectful, most mature gesture has been to remain silent

These words immediately refer to the current competitor of VIP Big Brother. It has been rumored for some time that the end of the relationship between the Rabbi and Donadei occurred following his betrayal of her. And Chiara’s words suggest that if she had let herself go and had really spoken openly, David would have came out with the reputation destroyed.

Men and women: the beautiful memory of Chiara Rabbi

Even though yours didn’t go well attendance with David, Chiara Serbian a I remember it is very nice of his experience in the dating show of Mediaset. And in fact about the experience to Men and women always on Instagram told as follows: