These are the words of the former suitor of Men and Women: “I was shaking with a fever of 40”

These are difficult days to say the least Chiara Rabbiformer protagonist of Men and women. Through her Instagram page, the former suitor revealed to her followers that she had been hospitalized due to some health problems. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Chiara Rabbi hospitalized. The former suitor of Men and women caused his fans to be quite alarmed by the news of his hospitalization. The ex-girlfriend of Davide Donadei she discovered she had a respiratory infection which forced her to be hospitalized. The influencer decided to share the dramatic moment with his followers, these were his words:

The former protagonist of Men and women she said she left for a few days with her father and brother and suddenly started feeling ill. In detail, Chiara had swollen eyes and her body temperature reached 40 degrees. Hence the decision to go in hospital; these were his words:

We arrive at the hospital, I was shaking with a fever of 40, the swab was negative. They did the electrocardiogram, then the blood sample which turned out to be all wrong, an absurd infection. I had my lungs x-rayed.

Afterwards the ex-girlfriend by Davide Donadei revealed to her followers that she had been discharged and had to follow a treatment from home.

These were the words of the former suitor of the program Maria DeFilippi: