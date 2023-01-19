The former suitor has decided to break the silence on the gieffino: here’s what she said

In the last few hours the main gossip newspapers are dedicating ample space to Clare Rabbi. The former suitor of Men and women in fact, he broke the silence and released some statements regarding the entry of ex-boyfriend Davide Donadei into the house of Big Brother VIP. Let’s find out together what she said.

Davide Donadei was undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of the last episode of Big Brother VIP aired. The landlord Alfonso Signorini has in fact decided to dedicate ample space to theex tronista who revealed that he had a rather difficult childhood. Davide’s story impressed all the faithful viewers of the program.

According to the words of the former tronista, his father was forced to serve 10 years in prison following some mafia-related accusations. Besides that, the gieffino he revealed that due to this fact over the years he has been the subject of teasing and gossip that has affected not only him but also his entire family.

Following the story that Davide Donadei revealed inside the house of Big Brother VIP, Clare Rabbi he couldn’t help but have his say. These are some of the words she wrote in some Instagram Stories:

I want to clarify and contextualize things because you are rightly flooding me with messages. Although I have decided to completely dissociate myself from all situations it does not mean that I am insensitive to certain things.

And, continuing, the former suitor of Men and women he added:

Indeed the heartbreaking story that we all know struck me at the time and I know it very well. So on a human level my heart can only tighten. It is probably in those stories that I see the true and sincere person I thought he was and I will never be able to deny it. But there is a lot between family life and sentimental life.

Finally, concluding, Clare Rabbi he has declared: