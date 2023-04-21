All loyal viewers of Men and women have surely got to notice that the throne of Luca Daffrè it’s quite busy. In the episode of Maria De Filippi’s program aired on Thursday 20 April, the tronista decided to eliminate Chiara Nobis, a decision taken due to some incompatibilities.

Luca Daffrè has decided to eliminate from his throne Clare Nobis. After the episode aired, the girl became the protagonist of the gossip for one dig thrown to the tronista of Men and women which has certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what the former suitor did.

After turning it on discussion that Luca Daffrè and Chiara Nobis had on the outside, the suitor has decided to leave Maria De Filippi’s program forever. However, everyone could not help but notice the dig that the former suitor decided to throw at the former tronista.

Chiara Nobis has in fact left a series of comments under some shots that have been published right on her Instagram profile. According to what was shared, it seems that the former suitor Of Men and women has not spared itself at all and, among the many words used, that of has not gone unnoticed business.

At the moment Luca Daffrè has not commented on the gesture in which Chiara Nobis was the protagonist. We just have to wait for the next recordings of the program to find out if the person concerned will expose himself to this much-talked about affair.

Luca Daffré, among the suitors there is the ex-girlfriend of a famous face: who it is

Among the suitors of the former castaway from theIsland of the Famous a familiar face from the world of show business has appeared. It’s about the ex-girlfriend of Manuel Galiano, chosen by Giulia Cavaglia, with whom he had a relationship. The girl in question who is currently courting Luca is called Lisa Ragno and she is a famous Tiktoker.