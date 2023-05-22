Men and women has concluded its season and in view of the return in September the first rumors about the news are starting to circulate. A few days ago there was talk of a possible return even in prime time instead of Big Brother which should go back to just one evening a week. The other slot would thus be occupied by Men and Women.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the Canale 5 dating show aired in prime time. It had already happened on other occasions such as for example for some choice or to tell the story of Gem.

Apart from this news, in the last few hours an indiscretion has been gaining vogue that speaks of a new addition to the team of commentators currently dominated by the duo Gianni Sperti-Tina Cipollari.

Apparently Maria would be thinking of inserting a new person, a very famous influencer on social media and very linked to the dynamics of gossip. We are talking about Julia DeLellis which by the way is an old acquaintance of the program having participated in 2016 to woo Andrew Damante.

It was Damante’s choice and that participation was the springboard to success. Today Giulia is a famous influencer with millions of followers on social networks, a model requested by many fashion houses.

At the moment these are rumors but apparently the agreement is one step away. For Men and Women then there could also be another return, that of George Manettiformer flame of Gemma Galgani. “The former knight is ready to return to the program where his ex is still looking for the right man. He said he forgave her. Now between the two, starting over is no longer a dream” – wrote the weekly New TV.

“She was a very pleasant acquaintance. I wish I had more time to be with her, so I would have found out what could have happened between us” – this would be Giorgio’s thought.