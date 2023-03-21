Here are the news for the next season of the program.

A few days ago we entered the second part of the season of the successful Canale 5 dating show Men and women. The first tronistas who took office in September are making their choices and for this reason the program is preparing to welcome the new tronistas who will be Nicole and Luke. We’ll see if even for them there will be a happy ending as with Frederick and Carola.

Meanwhile, however, there are rumors about the future of the program where there could be interesting news. Nothing certain, simple rumors at the moment, but here’s what could change from next year.

Source: web

The first novelty could be the return to separation of the two thronesthe classic one and the oversized one which this year has been merged into a single maxi broadcast.

According to the portal Blastingnews.com Maria De Filippi would be thinking of dividing the thrones again on different days. Just for the throne over there could be the main news. The first would see the return of old classic tronistas ready to return to the throne over with a few years more than their debut.

But something could also change regarding the age of the protagonists. On the classic throne usually dedicated to young people, older men and women could actually also ascend.

On the contrary, in the Throne Over the age threshold could be lowered to accommodate younger people as well.

As reiterated at the moment, these are only rumors in view of the new season which will start as usual in September. For the moment everything remains unchanged and we will see the new tronistas if they succeed in finding a soul mate within the program or if they come out empty handed.