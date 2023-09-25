These are the words of the former suitor: “There is no winner in this story”

Federico Nicotera e Carola Carpanelli they are without a doubt the most talked about characters of the moment. The confrontation that the former couple had in the studio of Men and women has attracted the attention of numerous crime newspapers and over the last few hours the former suitor has broken the silence by commenting on what happened with her ex-boyfriend on the program where it all started.

What Federico Nicotera and Carola Carpanelli they had in the study of Men and women it was a rather heated confrontation. Even though a few days have passed, the story is still causing a lot of discussion, especially on the web.

While on the one hand many users criticized the former suitor, on the other hand there was no shortage of those who supported her. Among the many words written in favor of her, in fact, we can read:

I’m sorry for Carola but it’s also true that in this way she defeated all those people who didn’t believe in her, Alice’s fans but also Gianni and Tina. If I were her I wouldn’t have given up on them, they’ve been waiting for this since March.

After these words, the response from Carola herself did not take long to arrive. The former suitor Of Men and women he commented on what one of his followers wrote like this:

Sometimes it’s better to lay down your weapons, there is no winner in this story, just a lot of sadness. I honestly have no grudges, anger plays tricks on me.

Finally, concluding with your response, the ex-girlfriend by Federico Nicotera then added:

That’s fine, everyone is free to think what they want. I know the truth and I have always been sincere.

At the moment, Federico Nicotera has remained silent and has decided not to comment on the words released by his Ex Girlfriend. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further background on this much talked about story.