After the rumors of an alleged crisis between the couple born last March to Men and Women, it was the girl who broke the silence.

An air of crisis for another couple born in Men and women. We are talking about Federico Nicotera and Carola Carpanelli. The couple was born last March on the Canale 5 dating show and for a few weeks there had been rumors of a possible crisis.

He thought about breaking the silence Carola who wrote a short message in his Instagram stories asking fans to respect the moment.

Source: web

“It is a very particular and difficult moment. Please respect our privacy” – he wrote confirming that things are not going the right way between them but not specifying what the reasons are.

The story comes a few days after what Federico wrote on social media. Melancholic phrases that immediately made one think of a not the best state of mind. “How are you? I’m moody, but well, with a little music everything goes away” – he began in his post. Then again: “Many of you have written to me about any imaginary strange references in my stories. I want to tell you that, leaving out important things, I use Instagram as you do. I put something that makes me laugh, reflect, think or just something that I like. Which can be a phrase from a film, a random video or a song that transmits something to me at that moment”.

The story between Carola and Frederick it had officially begun last March when the tronista had decided to leave the program together with Carola to experience this frequentation in a more free way. Everything seemed to be going swimmingly and also a very true they had confirmed their love and willingness to make plans together.

“Maybe we fell in love a second time off the show. We are fine, being together every day is different” they said. And instead after only a few months the crisis that we don’t know if it’s definitive or not.