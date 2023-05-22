The former suitor has decided to make a romantic surprise for his girlfriend

On Sunday 21 May a new episode of was aired on Canale 5 very true, the sample audience program hosted by Silvia Toffanin. Among the many interviews given, that of Nicole Santinelli did not go unnoticed Carlo Alberto Mancinirecently released together from the studies of Men and women.

Nicole Santinelli and Carlo Alberto Mancini have been guests of very true in the episode aired on Sunday 21 May. Here the new couple retraced the love story born in the studies of the program Maria DeFilippi and revealed how the attendance away from the cameras proceeds. According to their words, the love story between Nicole and Carlo Alberto is booming and the two are happier and more accomplices than ever.

During the interview that Nicole Santinelli and Carlo Alberto released in Silvia Toffanin’s living room there was a moment that attracted everyone’s attention. The former suitor decided to make a surprise to his girlfriend in the studios of very true.

In detail, Carlo Alberto Mancini gave some flowers to Nicole to whom he then addressed a sweet and touching dedication. These were his words:

Your smile is enough to remind me what happiness is. I will try to do the thing that comes most naturally to me when you are by my side to protect you.

The couple’s interview a very true it then continued with a question that the landlady Silvia Toffanin asked Carlo and Nicole about the wedding. Regarding this topic, Nicole Santinelli replied with these words:

Let’s take our steps, without rushing even for the bad experience I’ve had.

He later intervened Charles Albert who revealed his intention of wanting to reset the distances with Nicole also explaining the reason: