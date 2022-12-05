The knight of the throne Over makes an unexpected revelation about the most beloved columnist ever

After a long period of absence, Biagio DiMaro has returned to being one of the undisputed protagonists of Men and women. Over the last few hours, the name of the knight of the Over throne has returned to being talked about for some statements made on the columnist Tina Cipollari. Let’s find out together what she said.

Following ainterview released to the weekly ‘Men and Women Magazine’, Biagio Di Maro got naked by telling some aspects of his private life. During the interview, however, the knight of the throne over Maria De Filippi’s program let himself go to some revelations about Tina Cipollati who are making a lot of talk.

First of all, Biagio told how he will live the festivity Christmas. In this regard, these were his words:

Christmas is a celebration that I feel very much and it brings me joy, also because I am very Catholic. I like to celebrate it in the spirit of tradition, because it represents a very important moment for my faith. This year I wouldn’t want to find objects under the tree, they don’t have much value to me. I rather want to find happiness and love, and I want my children to find the same things too.

Men and womenBiagio Di Maro and the revelation about Tina Cipollari

Continuing, the knight of the throne over revealed what he would do with the columnist Tina Cipollati. This is what Biagio Di Maro declared:

If I were Santa Claus I’d bring Tina a present…I’ll bring it to her. It’s a surprise I’ve been working on for some time and I’m sure you’ll love it. Christmas doesn’t feel like it used to be: everything revolves around gifts, while for us the gift was the one you put at the table, because you wanted it so much and you ate it once a year.

At the moment Tina Cipollari has not replied to the words released by the protagonist of the Over throne Men and women. We just have to wait for the next episodes to find out what Biagio Di Maro is preparing for the columnist of the program of Maria DeFilippi.