Through his TikTok profile, the former knight lashed out at the columnist

Biagio DiMaro was undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of Men and women. For some months now, the former knight has no longer been part of the men’s parterre, as he was kindly invited by the landlady Maria De Filippi to abandon the transmission due to his attitudes. Over the last few hours Biagio Di Maro is making a lot of talk about himself for a social attack aimed at Tina Cipollari.

Biagio Di Maro against Tina Cipollari. After abandoning the study of Men and women, the former knight has decided to open his own TikTok page. Right here Biagio has decided to attack the columnist Tina Cipollari with a video that has certainly not gone unnoticed.

The TikTok that Biagio Di Maro shared on his social media page has as its subject a collage of photos depicting the former knight and the columnist. The video was accompanied by some phrases from a song by Dj Matrix, ‘The typical Italian girl’:

But whoever thinks I don’t care, she’s that skirt of hers, but whoever thinks I don’t care, she’s just a little girl, I’m not a puppet, she’ll soon realize it.

Needless to say, shortly after its sharing, the video became viral and in these hours it is making the rounds of the web.

Men and womenthe path of Biagio Di Maro in the program

Biagio Di Maro has been one of the undisputed protagonists of Men and Women since his entry into Maria De Filippi’s program, dating back to 2020. After a brief acquaintance with Gemma Galganiunsuccessful, Biagio Di Maro went out with other ladies but with none he had managed to establish a lasting relationship.

For this reason, a few months ago, the landlady Maria De Filippi invited the former knight to abandon the transmission.