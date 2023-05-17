Two former competitors of Men and Women end up in the crosshairs of gossip due to a report

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, two former protagonists of “Men and women” they would have become the protagonists of betrayals. The news arrives directly on social media from two gossip experts. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Despite the new season 2022-2023 of Men and women ended, the events that occur within the program conducted by Maria De Filippi continue to be the subject of numerous chatter on social media. The last gossip concern two former competitors of the throne over.

In detail, a user sent a report directly to Deianira Marzano and Amedeo Venza. According to the tale of the girl, a former knight would have invited her out. The same Amedeo Venza published the message of the direct interested party, however deleting the name of the former competitors:

Hi Amedeo, I’m a girl from (censored country). I have messages from (censored name) who is with (censored name) of the throne over, I’ll give you everything. One evening she asked me to get a beer in the car. But do you realize the craziness? People like this deserve to be exposed. I told him: ‘I’m in my pajamas’ and he replied: what’s he doing, we’re in the car anyway’. All this because otherwise they could recognize him.

Deianeira Marzano she became the protagonist of the same gesture posting the message on his Instagram Stories. These were the words listed in the note:

Hi Deia I am a girl to whom (censored name) writes about the throne over, the one who is with (censored name). I also forwarded the messages to Amedeo, even one day he asked me to have a beer in the car. Because otherwise someone could photograph him, but what a loser! I hope it all comes out. I turn you around.

Currently it is rumored that the former competitors of the over throne involved in the affair are Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza. The reason of this hypothesis derives from an alleged crisis that broke out between the couple a few weeks ago. Anyways, currently it’s just about rumors since we are not aware of thereliability of this news.