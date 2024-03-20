A couple of men and women have decided to say goodbye but unfortunately not remaining on good terms. Who are we talking about?

A pair of Men and women he is experiencing a rather complicated moment as there is talk of betrayal and crisis. The detail was noticed by some followers of those directly involved, who would have noticed unexpected anomalies.

The study of Men and Women

Here's who we're talking about and what happened.

Men and Women: the great couple has been destroyed

The news relating to the end of love story Between Sossio Aruta and Ursula Bernardo it's certainly not new as the two broke up a few weeks ago. However, it is not the first time that something like this has happened, as the two have experienced several back and forth over the last few years.

Sossio and Ursula

This time, however, the situation seems very different from the others since the reasons linked to this end are very serious. So serious that it doesn't include a possible flashback between the two. As we said before, Sossio and Ursula have experienced many gray moments during their relationship, but they have always found the desire to start again everything from the beginning.

What happened between Sossio and Ursula?

Credits: Men and Women

To note the air of crisis between the two, the couple's followers, who noticed strange attitudes and several absences in the couple's daily life. Sossio and Ursula are therefore left, but after a few days they started throwing each other digs quite pungent on social media.

Ursula would have spoken of a future without limits and full of horizons, while Sossio would have described these horizons as limits for him and his daughter. Some social media experts would even have discovered that the crisis in the couple had been going on for some time, but that everything would have come to a head due to a betrayal on the part of the woman.

Sossio and Ursula together

Even Sossio would have confirmed this version of events while Ursula decided to take the path of silence. Unfortunately we cannot know which one it is truth but, once again, one couple who loved herself so much could not benefit from the famous happy ending.