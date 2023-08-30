Over the past few hours Barbara DeSanti has returned to be talked about. This time, however, the news of her return has nothing to do with it Men and women, but the reason seems to be serious. In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems that the lady has received a complaint from a former knight. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

According to the latest rumors, it seems that Barbara has received one complaint for stalking and defamation by a former knight, Paul Marzotto. The person concerned made the news public; these were his words about this story that is causing a lot of talk:

TO Men and women they bring everyone back even those who have a complaint for defamation and stalking we are talking about Barbara De Santi complaint made by the undersigned Paolo Marzotto. Criminal complaint for defamation and stalking since March 28, he’s been calling me even at night with a private number.

And, continuing, the former knight of the program produced and conducted by Maria De Filippi then added the following words:

Even Mrs. Barbara De Santi blocked me on all Instagram and Facebook platforms.

Despite the insistence of the news, at the moment Barbara De Santi has decided to remain silent, preferring not to comment on what is circulating about her in these hours. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the lady of Men and women he will expose himself on this matter that has been much talked about in the last few hours.