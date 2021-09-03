What is happening between the former tronista Sara Tozzi and her former suitor Javier Martinez? The two protagonists of the Classic Throne of Men and Women had met in studies by Maria De Filippi in 2019, but in the end there was nothing between them. But now things seem to have changed and …

Backfire between two former protagonists of Men and women? It seems so. Her name is Sara Tozzi and was a tronista of Classical throne of the program Maria De Filippi. He is called Javier Martinez and was a suitor of hers.

It was the year 2019 and the two boys met in the study of the Canale 5 dating show (which for the record with the new edition will be back on the air next Monday 13 September always at 14:45 and always on the Mediaset flagship network).

Men and women: what was there between Sara Tozzi and Javier Martinez?

Read also: Amici 19, who is the finalist dancer Javier Rojas

The former Temptation Island tempter, volleyball player of Argentine origin, and the beautiful Sara had immediately liked each other and had begun to go in external. But to interrupt the idyll there were reports of that boy who did not seem to be as “transparent” and “sinless” as he wanted to appear.

The story ended even before it was born. In the end, the beautiful Tozzi had preferred no one to that boy. In fact, she had come out of that studio by herself. Was she so taken by the young Argentine that she no longer wanted to meet other guys but was so little confident in him that she decided not to follow him and not ask him to go back to the studio to court her?

No, none of this: Sara simply realized she was still trying gods feelings against his ex boyfriend and this prevented her from looking constructively at her path within the Queen Mary broadcast.

Javier and Sara’s close courtship

It might interest you: Men and Women: who is the new tronista Massimiliano? Age and profession

Once back to “everyday life”, away from the spotlight and the cameras, Martinez had however declared on social media that he intended to look for the former tronista outside the program: that girl really interested him. It took some time, but in the end, apparently, he made it and managed to capitulate Will be, which in the meantime is singlee broke up court from South American.

And finally she fell into his arms. The indiscretion was reported on social media by the influencer Amedeo Venza. The relationship between the two only blossomed a few weeks ago, it’s really still in its infancy. But if they are roses …