Aurora Tropea she is a very popular lady in the female parterre of Men and women. A few hours ago, however, the woman decided to make a revelation that left all her fans speechless and that she is dealing with her health condition.

Aurora

Here are the woman’s words on the matter.

Aurora Tropea leaves Men and women

Since his entry into the broadcast Aurora Tropea she has stood out considerably among the ladies of the program. This is because she is often at the center of very interesting dynamics, not to mention her character not too easy and accommodating.

Aurora

In recent times, however, the woman has appeared rather reserved, almost as if she were on another planet. She therefore had the opportunity to continue to keep her relationship alive with her fans and it was to them that she revealed how her intention to leave Men and women.

This is because the woman intends to dedicate herself to her own well-being, an element that has been missing in recent times due to health problems who showed up in his life unexpectedly. What is it about?

The lady’s revelation leaves her fans speechless

To reveal the reason linked to the abandonment of Men and women Aurora herself, who decided to speak to her fans with her heart in her hand. The woman revealed that she suffers from a illness rather rare which had a significant impact on his physical condition, as it was tremendously disabling.

Aurora Tropea

This is a condition known as esophageal achalasia. We are referring to a medical pathology that affects the esophagus and its ability to move according to the body’s needs. This affected her organism, causing serious problems in nutrition and promoting weight loss.

Now the woman has entrusted herself to an expert who is able to get her back into shape, perhaps avoiding all those foods that could accentuate this truly uncomfortable condition. Let’s hope for her that she can recover as soon as possible.