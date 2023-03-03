After the bad period, the lady of Maria De Filippi’s program decided to get back into the game

Over the last few weeks Aurora Tropea was the protagonist of the pages of the main gossip newspapers following her decision to return to the studio of Men and women, where she made herself known to the public in the past years. During an interview with the newspaper ‘Men and Women Magazine’, the lady of the throne confessed to having lived very dramatic moments in life.

Aurora Tropea gave an interview to ‘Men and Women Magazine’. Here the lady of the program of Maria DeFilippi she laid bare, recounting some aspects of her private life but also the dramatic period she experienced during the years of absence from the program. In fact, the woman said she experienced a terrible mourning and made a startling discovery.

These were the words of the new protagonist of Men and women about:

I lost my dearest aunt, my mother had a near-fatal accident from which she miraculously came out unscathed, and I discovered I had cancer almost by accident. My cousin, who I’m very close to, had a cyst removed on her eyebrow and they discovered it was actually a very aggressive tumor, so I decided to get checked too.

And, continuing, Aurora Tropea he added:

I mapped out the moles (an exam that I advise everyone to do!) and consequently they removed one from me: with the histological it turned out that it was a malignant tumor that had branched out: if I hadn’t had it checked in time I would probably have lost my leg.

After so much suffering Aurora is ready to get back into the game. Hence the choice to return again to Maria De Filippi’s program where it all began. As she herself stated, however, there will be a completely different Aurora than that of the past.

In fact, he revealed to the well-known newspaper that he no longer wanted to show that one armor which in past years he used to protect himself.