Men and women opened its doors again on Monday 11 September and is causing a lot of buzz. Despite having been on air for a few days, in fact, the program produced and hosted by Maria De Filippi is witnessing a series of discussions. Among the many, the one aired between certainly did not go unnoticed Aurora Tropea and Gianni Sperti.

Aurora Tropea against Gianni Sperti. In the episode of Men and women aired on Wednesday 13 September, the lady decided to have a pack of sugar delivered to the historic commentator. At this point Gianni Sperti went into a rage and criticized the lady, bringing up a series of shots, which he considered unsuitable, shared by Aurora on her Instagram page.

Gianni Sperti’s words sent her into a rage lady who, after the episode was broadcast, felt obliged to intervene publicly on her Instagram page to comment on what happened on broadcast.

Aurora Tropea has in fact shared an Instagram Story that portrays her in the foreground. In the shot in question the lady of Men and women accompanied a short but significant caption, obviously referring to the words that Gianni Sperti addressed to him:

But where is emancipation? At my age I should be ashamed of what? Those who commit violence against women, animals, children and the elderly should be ashamed. Who steals…

At the moment Gianni Sperti has decided to remain silent and not comment on the words said by the lady Men and women she wrote on her Instagram page in reference to the argument she and the historian were involved in commentator. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out how this story will evolve.