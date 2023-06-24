The Knight of Men and Women became the protagonist of a very special moment

Armando Incarnate never ceases to be talked about. Over the past few hours the name of the knight of Men and women he became the protagonist of a bizarre episode to say the least, which all the pages of the gossip newspapers are talking about. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Armando Incarnato is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of Men and women. As already anticipated, in the last few hours the knight of Maria De Filippi’s program has returned to occupy the center of gossip for having become the protagonist of a episode particular.

Armando Incarnato shared a shot on his Instagram page that shows him holding one fine. The knight of Men and Women accompanied the image in question with these words:

It’s not the uniform that bothers me, but the abuse of power. I heard you when ‘laughing’ and with a cut face you said ‘this is what Men and women do’. YES IT’S ME, little man that you are.

And, continuing, Armando Incarnate he then added:

But your wife is the one who follows me every day from home and maybe this is disturbing your day! Too bad you didn’t hear when your colleague said: ‘I’m sorry Armá, I apologize for him, he’s a little nervous and can’t stand you. I respect you a lot as a person, always frank and sincere, go on like this.’ When you see the post say hello to the lady!

Later, Armando revealed that he was the victim of an abuse of power. While he was on his way to a restaurant for dinner, the rider was stopped by a woman, accompanied by her husband, who asked him for a photo of her. After dinner, while he found himself stuck in traffic, Armando was stopped by two officers, one of whom was the husband of the lady who had asked him for a selfie. Since he was driving with his cell phone, the officers fined Armando and proceeded to remove 5 points from his license.