Armando Incarnate is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of Men and women. Over the last few hours, the knight’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for a social outlet that has certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what happened.

Armando Incarnato a real one fury on social media. As already anticipated, in the past few hours the knight of Men and women he let himself go to a much talked about social outburst. The reason? Armando broke the silence and denied the rumors according to which he will no longer be present in the program Maria DeFilippi. The indiscretion had been launched by ‘Novella 2000’ which had revealed:

Just a few weeks until the return of Men and women. Registrations are scheduled for the end of August and very soon we will know who will be part of the dating show parterre. According to some rumors it would seem that Riccardo Guarnieri, as well as that of Armando Incarnato. However, this is an unconfirmed rumor.

While Riccardo Guarnieri remained silent and did not comment on the rumors circulating about him, Incarnato let himself go to a outburst social media that hasn’t gone unnoticed. These were the words of the knight:

You are tired, you and these articles about me. To get clicks and visuals on your pages, write things that don’t exist. Fake news without foundation. Things that are neither in heaven nor on earth. I do what I want with my life, I stay on vacation as long as I feel like it. No one tells me what I should or shouldn’t do, nor how or even when.

To then conclude: