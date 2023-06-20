Although there is still a long way to go until the start of the new season of Men and women, there are many rumors that are circulating about the program these days. Among the many rumors circulated, the one according to which has not gone unnoticed Armando Incarnate could leave the Throne Over forever. Let’s find out the details of this story together.

Armando Incarnato away from Men and women. The gossip according to which one of the undisputed protagonists of the program does not stop Maria DeFilippi may not be there in September. The news was made public by the ‘Blasting News’ portal and is currently making the rounds on the web.

According to what was revealed by the page, it seems that the knight may not return in the next edition of one of the most loved programs ever. Obviously it is important to point out that at the moment we are talking about a rumor which has not yet been confirmed or denied by the person concerned.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Armando Incarnate he will break the silence about this story that concerns him and which has placed him at the center of the gossip. But that’s not all. In addition to the alleged non-return of Armando to the throne over in the next edition of Men and womenthere are many novelty that could fall into the program.

Men and women: here are all the presumed novelties for next season

In these hours there are many rumors that in the next season of Men and women, which will return to Canale 5 starting from September, we could return to the division between classic throne and throne over. Obviously the presence of is confirmed Gemma Galganifor years one of the undisputed protagonists of the program.