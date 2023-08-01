These are the words of the couple: “To you who are already and will be the best part of us”

Over the past few hours the names of Ariadne Cirrincione and Andrea Cerioli have returned to occupy the gossip pages. The former protagonists of Men and women have recently announced that they will soon become parents. Needless to say, fans of the couple exploded with joy at the news.

Arianna Cirrincione and Andrea Cerioli they will soon become parents. On Tuesday 1 August, the couple became the protagonist of a social shot that filled the fans with joy. The image in question portrays the former tronista of Men and women kissing Ariadne’s womb.

These are the sweet words that the couple accompanied the tender and moving image:

To you who are already and will be the best part of us… Mom & Dad.

There have been many who have sent messages of greetings and congratulations to Andrew and Ariadne. Among the many written comments, there were those of some personalities from the world of entertainment.

Andrea Damante congratulated the former protagonists of Men and women and wrote to the couple these words:

Yessss paponeeeeeeeeeee.

Also Luigi Mastroianniformer tronista of Men and womencommented on the news of Arianna Cincirrone’s pregnancy with these words:

Congratulations beautiful boys.

Andrea Cerioli and Arianna Cincirrone, the love story born in the studios of Men and women

Andrea Cerioli and Arianna Cirrincione met in the studios of Men and Women in 2019. That year Andrea covered the role of tronista and decided to leave the program with Arianna. Since then, the two have never left each other.

Their romance is booming. Andrew and Ariadne they are more accomplices, united and in love than ever and can’t wait to know the beautiful fruit of their love.