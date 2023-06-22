These are the words of the former lady: “Now I find it hard to speak”

All who follow Men and women they will remember without a doubt Antonella Perini and Luca Panont. The couple, shortly after deciding to leave the program together to live off the cameras, have recently become the protagonist of dramatic news. According to rumors, it seems that Antonella and Luca have lost the baby they were expecting.

A few months after dating from Men and women to live outside the program, Antonella Perini and Luca Panont announced they would become parents. Shortly after that announcement, however, there was total silence. For this reason, many have become suspicious and in recent hours the news has emerged that the couple has lost their child that was waiting.

Although those directly concerned have not yet wanted to address this delicate topic with their followers, Antonella Perini indirectly announced the terrible news. The former lady has in fact re-shared a video posted on the Instagram page of Men and women which shows some couples of the throne over born within the program.

As already anticipated, the video in question was shared on his Instagram page by Antonella Perini which accompanied the images in question with these words:

It’s been a beautiful six months, intense months full of love. We had a difficult time a month and a half ago.

And, continuing, the former lady Of Men and women he then added:

I find it hard to speak now, I closed myself in a deafening silence. I promise I will make a Story to answer all of you. Those who follow me can feel my mood swings.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Antonella and Luca they will break the silence and tell their followers the details of this very delicate story.