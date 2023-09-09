He makes the news of the breakup public and she replies: “I learned about it from social media…”

Antonella Perini and Luca Panont were the protagonists of the latest edition of Men and women. Over the last few hours, the former knight decided to make the news of the separation public and, after her words, Antonella broke the silence and decided to clarify once and for all how things went. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Antonella Perini and Luca Panont are no longer a couple. The news of separation among the former protagonists of Men and women it was a cold shower for Antonella who was forced to intervene on her Instagram page to clarify how things went. According to her version of events, the former knight would have made the news of the separation public without consulting or asking the ex lady for an opinion.

Antonella Perini thus decided to comment on his gesture on social media ex-partner. These were his words:

I never, ever thought I would have to write here because I learned something from the internet that I didn’t know myself. I will not spoil the good things we have experienced so far to assert the reasons of one or the other by recounting private details. Unfortunately I learned from social media that ‘I WOULD HAVE’ ended the relationship […]

And, continuing, the former lady of Men and women he then added:

It happens to anyone to make impulsive gestures in moments of anger, but if there is love, everything goes through. Since Luca knows how things went and how private things are, I hope he finds peace of mind, at least so as not to harbor anger which I know is destructive and sterile…

At the moment Luca Panont he decided to remain silent and not respond to the former lady’s words. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out how this much talked about story will evolve.