These are the words of the couple: “We have clarified, we are more united than ever”

Antonella Perini and Luca Panont they are without a doubt the most talked about characters of these last few weeks. Following the news of the separation, which caused quite a stir among the couple’s most loyal fans, the former protagonists of Men and women they became the protagonists of a sensational announcement. Luca and Antonella are in fact back together.

Through an Instagram Story shared on their respective profiles, Antonella Perini and Luca Panont announced to their followers that they were back together after the painful separation that saw them protagonists a few weeks ago. The two former protagonists of the program Maria De Filippi they revealed that they had clarified themselves and that they are now more united than ever. These were their words about it:

We wanted to provide justification for what happened. We had disagreements, we argued a lot, we didn’t speak for a few days. Someone went off the deep end and wrote things that didn’t need to be written on social media.

And, continuing with their speech, Antonella Perini and Luca Panont they then added:

We wanted to tell everyone that we have clarified. In recent days we have resolved the problems and have come back more united than ever.

Needless to say, the news filled fans with joy couple. We remember that Antonella and Luca met in the studios of Men and women about one year ago.

Theirs was a real one love at first sight which led them to leave the study of the program shortly after the beginning of their acquaintance. As the days passed, the two former protagonists of Men and women they made the decision that they wanted to build something more stable and long-lasting. At the beginning of September, however, the separation was announced. Today everything seems to be a bad memory and Antonella and Luca are more happy and accomplices than ever.